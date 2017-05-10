Bye-bye Blue House as S. Korean leader shuns imperial home

In this April 25, 2014, photo, South Korea's presidential Blue House is seen at rear as the presidential honor guard walks past in Seoul, South Korea. Addressing the nation after taking the oath of office on Wednesday, May 10, 2017, South Korean President Moon Jae-in vowed to eventually move out of the Blue House, where every modern South Korean president has lived and worked since the end of World War II.

