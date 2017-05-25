Brad Pitt's 'War Machine' fizzles on ...

Brad Pitt's 'War Machine' fizzles on Netflix

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KSEE-TV Fresno

Throwing around money to demonstrate its commitment to the movie business, Netflix has rented Brad Pitt. That's the main headline to take from "War Machine," a muddled satire about the war in Afghanistan awkwardly forced to camouflage its lead character behind a pseudonym.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSEE-TV Fresno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lady Justice statue removed from Bangladesh cou... 19 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 4
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... 22 hr okimar 22
News Bill Warner Moment: The Problem of Islamic Reform Thu Faith is mentally... 1
News S. Korean military court convicts soldier over ... May 24 Logic Analysis 6
News North Korea vows to strengthen nuclear program ... May 20 Bob nannie 1
News Israel Provided Intelligence President Trump Sh... May 17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Marco Rubioa s claim that North Korea has a doz... (Sep '15) May 15 Grecian Formula F... 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. Gunman
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,286 • Total comments across all topics: 281,315,365

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC