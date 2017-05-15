Bomb attacks kill 3 in Afghanistan
Qais Qadri, spokesman for the governor of eastern Kapisa province, says two civilians were killed and two others wounded in a bomb blast late Tuesday in the Nijrab district. Samim Khpolwak, spokesman for the governor of the southern Kandahar province, says one civilian was killed and 10 people were wounded, including three policemen, in a double bombing in the provincial capital.
