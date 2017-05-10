Bomb attack in Afghanistan kills 2, i...

Bomb attack in Afghanistan kills 2, including tribal leader

KABUL, Afghanistan - An Afghan official says a bomb planted on a car killed a tribal leader and another civilian in the southern Kandahar province. Zia Durani, a spokesman for the provincial police chief, said Wednesday that the attack took place the night before in the Spin Boldak district near the border with Pakistan, killing tribal leader Faizullah Khan.

