Asia assesses ransomware assault, extent may not be known until Monday

May 13 Some hospitals, schools and universities in Asia were hit by a global cyber attack which infected tens of thousands of computers in Europe and the United States, but officials and researchers said the extent of any damage may not yet be known. China's official news agency Xinhua said secondary schools and universities were hit, but did not say how many or identify them.

