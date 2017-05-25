ASIA: Another insight on PSFK for Members
Seoul's ambitious Skygarden revives a disused elevated 1970s highway with 24,000 plants - and is open to all, 24 hours a day Stop me if you've heard this before. The ambitious mayor of a big city backs a project to put a garden on a bridge.
