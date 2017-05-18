Afghanistan: 2 killed after gunmen st...

Afghanistan: 2 killed after gunmen stormed into New Kabul Bank branch

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Kabul, May 20: At least two civilians were killed and over five others were injured after gunmen stormed into a New Kabul Bank branch in eastern Paktia province. The attack took place on Saturday afternoon, after which the government also confirmed about the casualties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News North Korea vows to strengthen nuclear program ... Sat Bob nannie 1
News Israel Provided Intelligence President Trump Sh... May 17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Marco Rubioa s claim that North Korea has a doz... (Sep '15) May 15 Grecian Formula F... 34
News Gov. Brown to Visit China for Clean Energy Meeting May 13 Solarman 1
News Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10) May 12 Putin warns T ramp 20
News UPDATE 1-Azerbaijan's biggest bank, laden with ... May 11 Robert 1
News IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14) May 10 Richard Gere jr 87
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,894 • Total comments across all topics: 281,174,170

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC