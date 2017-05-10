Afghan officials: Suicide attack on c...

Afghan officials: Suicide attack on convoy kills at least 4

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

Afghan officials say that at least four people have been killed in a suicide car bomb attack in the capital Kabul. Najib Danish, deputy spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said Wednesday the target of the bomber was a convoy of foreign forces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... Tue okimar 19
News In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer... Tue Xstain Spot Remover 1
News This yeara s White House correspondentsa dinner... Mon fingers mcgurke 3
News The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo... Sun Pat Robertson s F... 1
News British politician calls on Chinese community t... Apr 30 slumdog indians 7
News Playback a " Now Hiring: Austin Music Office Apr 29 Play phartz 1
News Trump team softens war talk but vows other pres... Apr 28 anonymous 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,653 • Total comments across all topics: 280,749,208

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC