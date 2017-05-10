Afghan officials: Suicide attack on convoy kills at least 4
Afghan officials say that at least four people have been killed in a suicide car bomb attack in the capital Kabul. Najib Danish, deputy spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said Wednesday the target of the bomber was a convoy of foreign forces.
