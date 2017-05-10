Afghan official says mortar attack ki...

Afghan official says mortar attack kills 5 children

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

Sarhidi Zwak, spokesman for the governor of the Laghman province, said they ranged in age from six to 12 years old.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Marco Rubioa s claim that North Korea has a doz... (Sep '15) 44 min Grecian Formula F... 34
News Gov. Brown to Visit China for Clean Energy Meeting Sat Solarman 1
News Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10) May 12 Putin warns T ramp 20
News UPDATE 1-Azerbaijan's biggest bank, laden with ... May 11 Robert 1
News IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14) May 10 Richard Gere jr 87
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... May 10 WW33degrer 20
News Full transcript: Sally Yates and James Clapper ... May 9 fingers mcgurke 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,829 • Total comments across all topics: 281,026,552

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC