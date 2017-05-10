Afghan official: Roadside bomb kills ...

Afghan official: Roadside bomb kills 4 in eastern province

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

An Afghan official says at least four people were killed when a police vehicle hit a roadside bomb in eastern Paktia province. Abdullah Hsrat, spokesman for the provincial governor, says two border police officers and two civilians were killed in the attack, which took place in Zazi Aryub district on Sunday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Marco Rubioa s claim that North Korea has a doz... (Sep '15) 11 hr Grecian Formula F... 34
News Gov. Brown to Visit China for Clean Energy Meeting May 13 Solarman 1
News Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10) May 12 Putin warns T ramp 20
News UPDATE 1-Azerbaijan's biggest bank, laden with ... May 11 Robert 1
News IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14) May 10 Richard Gere jr 87
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... May 10 WW33degrer 20
News Full transcript: Sally Yates and James Clapper ... May 9 fingers mcgurke 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,762 • Total comments across all topics: 281,037,583

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC