Afghan official: Roadside bomb kills 4 in eastern province
An Afghan official says at least four people were killed when a police vehicle hit a roadside bomb in eastern Paktia province. Abdullah Hsrat, spokesman for the provincial governor, says two border police officers and two civilians were killed in the attack, which took place in Zazi Aryub district on Sunday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marco Rubioa s claim that North Korea has a doz... (Sep '15)
|11 hr
|Grecian Formula F...
|34
|Gov. Brown to Visit China for Clean Energy Meeting
|May 13
|Solarman
|1
|Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10)
|May 12
|Putin warns T ramp
|20
|UPDATE 1-Azerbaijan's biggest bank, laden with ...
|May 11
|Robert
|1
|IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14)
|May 10
|Richard Gere jr
|87
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|May 10
|WW33degrer
|20
|Full transcript: Sally Yates and James Clapper ...
|May 9
|fingers mcgurke
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC