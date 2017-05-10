Afghan official: 3 civilians killed i...

Afghan official: 3 civilians killed in bomb blast in Kabul

16 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

An Afghan official said at least three civilians have been killed in the capital Kabul after their vehicle was attacked with a sticky bomb. Najib Danish, deputy spokesman for the interior ministry, said the victims of the Saturday attack are two female government employees from the water supply department and a small child.

