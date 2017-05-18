Afghan official: 20 forces killed in coordinated attacks
Militants launched attacks on several check points in southern Afghanistan killing at least 20 security forces, according to a provincial official. Gul Islam Seyal, spokesman for the provincial governor in Zabul province, said Sunday the battles began late Saturday when dozens of Taliban fighters launched coordinated attacks on security posts in the Shah Joy district.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Korea vows to strengthen nuclear program ...
|Sat
|Bob nannie
|1
|Israel Provided Intelligence President Trump Sh...
|May 17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Marco Rubioa s claim that North Korea has a doz... (Sep '15)
|May 15
|Grecian Formula F...
|34
|Gov. Brown to Visit China for Clean Energy Meeting
|May 13
|Solarman
|1
|Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10)
|May 12
|Putin warns T ramp
|20
|UPDATE 1-Azerbaijan's biggest bank, laden with ...
|May 11
|Robert
|1
|IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14)
|May 10
|Richard Gere jr
|87
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC