8 dead, 11 injured after moderate qua...

8 dead, 11 injured after moderate quake in far western China

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

State media say a moderate but shallow earthquake in the far west of China has killed eight people and injured 11 others. Xinhua News Agency says the quake Thursday morning struck Taxkorgan county in China's Xinjiang region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14) Wed Richard Gere jr 87
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... Wed WW33degrer 20
News Full transcript: Sally Yates and James Clapper ... Tue fingers mcgurke 4
News For Asian Undocumented Immigrants, a Life of Se... (May '13) Tue satan 14
News The murder of a New York City religious group i... Tue Jack 17
News Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne... Mon Maravilla 50
News US House backs new sanctions against North Korea May 7 Bottom Line 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,965 • Total comments across all topics: 280,936,369

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC