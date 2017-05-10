8 dead, 11 injured after moderate quake in far western China
State media say a moderate but shallow earthquake in the far west of China has killed eight people and injured 11 others. Xinhua News Agency says the quake Thursday morning struck Taxkorgan county in China's Xinjiang region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14)
|Wed
|Richard Gere jr
|87
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|Wed
|WW33degrer
|20
|Full transcript: Sally Yates and James Clapper ...
|Tue
|fingers mcgurke
|4
|For Asian Undocumented Immigrants, a Life of Se... (May '13)
|Tue
|satan
|14
|The murder of a New York City religious group i...
|Tue
|Jack
|17
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|Mon
|Maravilla
|50
|US House backs new sanctions against North Korea
|May 7
|Bottom Line
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC