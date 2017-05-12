12 awards announced at the Hot Docs film festival for documentaries in Toronto
Twelve awards and $67,000 in cash and prizes were presented to Canadian and international filmmakers Friday at the Hot Docs festival in Toronto. The Best Canadian Feature Documentary Award went to "Unarmed Verses," in which a 12-year-old girl's poignant observations about life, the soul and the power of art, give voice to a Toronto community facing imposed relocation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The murder of a New York City religious group i...
|7 hr
|Jace
|1
|US House backs new sanctions against North Korea
|Fri
|Jeff Brightone
|6
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|Thu
|About time
|13,280
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|Thu
|Jace
|48
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|May 2
|okimar
|19
|In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer...
|May 2
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|This yeara s White House correspondentsa dinner...
|May 1
|fingers mcgurke
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC