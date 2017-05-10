10 for Today: Tuesday, May 2

10 for Today: Tuesday, May 2

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KICD-AM Spencer

Trump's unusual flattery of Kim Jong Un is leaving South Koreans fearful that the geopolitical neophyte may play directly into the hands of Asia's most masterful manipulator. Witnesses and survivors tell AP they doubt Islamic State militants forced families into the building and booby-trapped it to blow up when hit by a March 17 strike.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KICD-AM Spencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... 8 hr okimar 19
News In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer... 11 hr Xstain Spot Remover 1
News This yeara s White House correspondentsa dinner... Mon fingers mcgurke 3
News The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo... Sun Pat Robertson s F... 1
News British politician calls on Chinese community t... Apr 30 slumdog indians 7
News Playback a " Now Hiring: Austin Music Office Apr 29 Play phartz 1
News Trump team softens war talk but vows other pres... Apr 28 anonymous 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,754 • Total comments across all topics: 280,728,652

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC