10 for Today: Tuesday, May 2
Trump's unusual flattery of Kim Jong Un is leaving South Koreans fearful that the geopolitical neophyte may play directly into the hands of Asia's most masterful manipulator. Witnesses and survivors tell AP they doubt Islamic State militants forced families into the building and booby-trapped it to blow up when hit by a March 17 strike.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KICD-AM Spencer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|8 hr
|okimar
|19
|In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer...
|11 hr
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|This yeara s White House correspondentsa dinner...
|Mon
|fingers mcgurke
|3
|The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo...
|Sun
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|British politician calls on Chinese community t...
|Apr 30
|slumdog indians
|7
|Playback a " Now Hiring: Austin Music Office
|Apr 29
|Play phartz
|1
|Trump team softens war talk but vows other pres...
|Apr 28
|anonymous
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC