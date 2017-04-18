White House defends portrayal of 'arm...

White House defends portrayal of 'armada' push toward Korean peninsula

President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday denied being misleading about a U.S. carrier strike group's push toward the Korean peninsula, saying it never gave an arrival date and that the ships were still on their way. The aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson transits the Sunda Strait April 15, 2017.

Chicago, IL

