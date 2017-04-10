We will go to war if Donald Trump pro...

We will go to war if Donald Trump provokes us, North Korea minister warns

16 hrs ago

North Korea has warned Donald Trump that it is prepared for war and is ready to use its "powerful nuclear deterrent". Vice foreign minister Han Song Ryol blamed the US president for building up a "vicious cycle" of tensions on the Korean Peninsula, saying that his "aggressive" tweets were "making trouble".

Chicago, IL

