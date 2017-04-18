Vinson carrier group expected off Kor...

Vinson carrier group expected off Korea in late April

Read more: WHBF-TV Rock Island

The aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson and its strike group will arrive off the Korean Peninsula at the end of April, multiple US defense officials tell CNN. The carrier and its escorts left Singapore on April 8, according to a statement from the Navy's Pacific Fleet.

