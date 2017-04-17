Veteran guide who first scaled Everest 10 times hospitalized
In this Nov. 29, 2009, file photo, guide Ang Rita Sherpa who has climbed Mt. Everest ten times, look on during a press conference in Katmandu, Nepal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manifesto-writing fugitive found camping on Wis...
|48 min
|BHM5267
|8
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|4 hr
|copout
|9
|Harder on Russia and softer on China, Trump's v...
|17 hr
|Hostis Publicus
|4
|South Korea: North Korea missile test ends in f...
|19 hr
|CrazyKim
|1
|N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive...
|Sat
|spud
|9
|China's history with missionaries forms modern ...
|Sat
|Dr Normal BedTune
|1
|US carrier strike group heads toward W. Pacific...
|Fri
|Blink
|51
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC