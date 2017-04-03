US warned of retaliation after missil...

US warned of retaliation after missile attack on Syria

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Bucksfreepress.co.uk

The United States has been warned it crossed a "red line" with its missile strikes on Syria and faces retaliation in response to future aggression against Bashar Assad. Russian president Vladimir Putin and Iranian leader Hassan Rouhani said American military intervention was a "violation of international law" during telephone talks backing the Syrian regime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bucksfreepress.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US carrier strike group heads toward W. Pacific... 36 min Blink 18
News Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne... 3 hr Newtonian 19
News Russian Federation warns of serious consequence... 19 hr Nothing in the News 2
News With so much at stake, Southern California clos... Sat ThomasA 2
News Don Rickles, legendary comic, dead at age 90 Sat He made me laugh 1
News Upcoming U.S.-China summit at Mar-a-Lago burnis... Fri Mikey 14
News Russia bans images of Putin linked to 'gay clow... Fri Spotted Girl 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Final Four
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,641 • Total comments across all topics: 280,189,448

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC