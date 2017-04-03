US warned of retaliation after missile attack on Syria
The United States has been warned it crossed a "red line" with its missile strikes on Syria and faces retaliation in response to future aggression against Bashar Assad. Russian president Vladimir Putin and Iranian leader Hassan Rouhani said American military intervention was a "violation of international law" during telephone talks backing the Syrian regime.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US carrier strike group heads toward W. Pacific...
|36 min
|Blink
|18
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|3 hr
|Newtonian
|19
|Russian Federation warns of serious consequence...
|19 hr
|Nothing in the News
|2
|With so much at stake, Southern California clos...
|Sat
|ThomasA
|2
|Don Rickles, legendary comic, dead at age 90
|Sat
|He made me laugh
|1
|Upcoming U.S.-China summit at Mar-a-Lago burnis...
|Fri
|Mikey
|14
|Russia bans images of Putin linked to 'gay clow...
|Fri
|Spotted Girl
|4
