US talk about Koreas draws China silence, dispute from Seoul
U.S. assertions about the Koreas drew silence Friday in Beijing, which refused to confirm it was turning up pressure on North Korea, and consternation in Seoul, which dismissed President Donald Trump's claim that he would get South Korea to renegotiate a trade deal and make it pay for a missile defense system. South Korea contradicted statements Trump made in an interview Thursday with Reuters news agency in which he also said there is "a chance that we could end up having a major, major conflict with North Korea," as the North continues to develop nuclear weapons and long-range missiles.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|12 hr
|okimar
|7
|Trump team softens war talk but vows other pres...
|18 hr
|anonymous
|5
|Senate prepares for White House for North Korea...
|Thu
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|US admiral says N. Korea crisis is at worst poi...
|Thu
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|S. Korean presidential hopeful accused of anti-...
|Wed
|Pope Out To Pasture
|1
|US sets up missile defense in S. Korea as North...
|Wed
|Trump in over his...
|2
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr 26
|RiccardoFire
|12
