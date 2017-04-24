US talk about Koreas draws China silence, dispute from Seoul

U.S. assertions about the Koreas drew silence Friday in Beijing, which refused to confirm it was turning up pressure on North Korea, and consternation in Seoul, which dismissed President Donald Trump's claim that he would get South Korea to renegotiate a trade deal and make it pay for a missile defense system. South Korea contradicted statements Trump made in an interview Thursday with Reuters news agency in which he also said there is "a chance that we could end up having a major, major conflict with North Korea," as the North continues to develop nuclear weapons and long-range missiles.

