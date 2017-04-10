US show of force to North Korea also ...

US show of force to North Korea also could show US weakness

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

The Trump administration's decision to send an aircraft carrier to waters off the Korean Peninsula is meant as a show of force, but it also could expose American weakness. If North Korea goes ahead with a ballistic missile or nuclear test and the U.S. does nothing in response, America's deterrence will appear diminished.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US show of force to North Korea also could show... 3 hr anonymous 9
News Hundreds protest at Russian Embassy over - gay ... 15 hr L Craig s Hush Pu... 1
News Trump Rushes Into World Affairs 16 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News While the U.S. wasn't looking, Russia and Iran ... 16 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) 18 hr A Rhizome Is Alwa... 26
News US carrier strike group heads toward W. Pacific... 21 hr Hillary got thumped 50
News IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14) Wed Julios lottery ti... 84
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,549 • Total comments across all topics: 280,263,397

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC