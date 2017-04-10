US show of force to North Korea also could show US weakness
The Trump administration's decision to send an aircraft carrier to waters off the Korean Peninsula is meant as a show of force, but it also could expose American weakness. If North Korea goes ahead with a ballistic missile or nuclear test and the U.S. does nothing in response, America's deterrence will appear diminished.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US show of force to North Korea also could show...
|3 hr
|anonymous
|9
|Hundreds protest at Russian Embassy over - gay ...
|15 hr
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|1
|Trump Rushes Into World Affairs
|16 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|While the U.S. wasn't looking, Russia and Iran ...
|16 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|18 hr
|A Rhizome Is Alwa...
|26
|US carrier strike group heads toward W. Pacific...
|21 hr
|Hillary got thumped
|50
|IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14)
|Wed
|Julios lottery ti...
|84
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC