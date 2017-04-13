US says countries must punish UN troops for sexual abuse
U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley on Thursday urged all countries that provide troops for U.N. peacekeeping missions to hold soldiers accountable for sexual abuse and exploitation, an appeal that came after she cited an Associated Press investigation into a child sex ring in Haiti involving Sri Lankan peacekeepers. She also warned that "countries that refuse to hold their soldiers accountable must recognize that this either stops or their troops will go home and their financial compensation will end."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive...
|22 min
|Frogface Kate
|2
|N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive...
|1 hr
|Geezer
|4
|US show of force to North Korea also could show...
|3 hr
|anonymous
|32
|Julie Bishop reproaches Russia over 'mass arres...
|3 hr
|Trump Plotza
|2
|Analysis: Afghanistan strike may boost Trump, s...
|3 hr
|Trump Plotza
|1
|Obama to keep 5,500 US troops in Afghanistan be... (Oct '15)
|5 hr
|Frogmouth Trump
|62
|Hundreds protest at Russian Embassy over - gay ...
|Wed
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC