US Marines return to volatile Afghan province

The US Marines are back in Afghanistan's turbulent Helmand province for the first time since the NATO-led international coalition ended its combat operations three years ago. At least 300 Marines have been deployed to the southwestern province, the site of many battles during the Afghan war.

Chicago, IL

