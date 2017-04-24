US Marines return to volatile Afghan province
The US Marines are back in Afghanistan's turbulent Helmand province for the first time since the NATO-led international coalition ended its combat operations three years ago. At least 300 Marines have been deployed to the southwestern province, the site of many battles during the Afghan war.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|British politician calls on Chinese community t...
|11 min
|slumdog indians
|7
|Playback a " Now Hiring: Austin Music Office
|10 hr
|Play phartz
|1
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|Fri
|okimar
|7
|Trump team softens war talk but vows other pres...
|Fri
|anonymous
|5
|Senate prepares for White House for North Korea...
|Apr 27
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|US admiral says N. Korea crisis is at worst poi...
|Apr 27
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|S. Korean presidential hopeful accused of anti-...
|Apr 26
|Pope Out To Pasture
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC