US Defense Sec'y Mattis in Afghanistan to discuss war needs
Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, right, greets U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis at his residence, the Sea Palace, in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, April 22, 2017. Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, right, talks with U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, center, and U.S. Ambassador to Qatar Dana Shell Smith at his residence, the Sea Palace, in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, April 22, 2017.
|What Trump got wrong on Twitter this week
|Sun
|Retribution
|10
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Sun
|RiccardoFire
|10
|Russia bans Jehovah's Witnesses, ruling they mu...
|Apr 21
|WatchTower
|1
|IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14)
|Apr 20
|Slick Willie Oreilly
|86
|Verkhovna Rada Deputy: Invasion Of Ukraine From...
|Apr 19
|About time
|4
|Harder on Russia and softer on China, Trump's v...
|Apr 19
|okimar
|10
|N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive...
|Apr 19
|Ah-Huh
|17
