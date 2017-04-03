US carrier strike group heads toward ...

US carrier strike group heads toward W. Pacific near Korea

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WLOX-TV Biloxi

The Pentagon says a Navy carrier strike group is moving toward the western Pacific Ocean to provide a physical presence near the Korean Peninsula. North Korea's recent ballistic missile tests and continued pursuit of a nuclear program have raised tensions in the region, where U.S. Navy ships are a common presence and serve in part as a show of force.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLOX-TV Biloxi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne... 6 hr True Christian wi... 18
News With so much at stake, Southern California clos... Sat ThomasA 2
News Don Rickles, legendary comic, dead at age 90 Sat He made me laugh 1
News Upcoming U.S.-China summit at Mar-a-Lago burnis... Fri Mikey 14
News Russia bans images of Putin linked to 'gay clow... Fri Spotted Girl 4
News Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ... Fri GUESt 1
News IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14) Fri Marriage Values 80
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Final Four
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Pakistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,508 • Total comments across all topics: 280,170,099

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC