US carrier strike group heads toward W. Pacific near Korea
The Pentagon says a Navy carrier strike group is moving toward the western Pacific Ocean to provide a physical presence near the Korean Peninsula. North Korea's recent ballistic missile tests and continued pursuit of a nuclear program have raised tensions in the region, where U.S. Navy ships are a common presence and serve in part as a show of force.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|6 hr
|True Christian wi...
|18
|With so much at stake, Southern California clos...
|Sat
|ThomasA
|2
|Don Rickles, legendary comic, dead at age 90
|Sat
|He made me laugh
|1
|Upcoming U.S.-China summit at Mar-a-Lago burnis...
|Fri
|Mikey
|14
|Russia bans images of Putin linked to 'gay clow...
|Fri
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ...
|Fri
|GUESt
|1
|IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14)
|Fri
|Marriage Values
|80
