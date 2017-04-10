Unfettered online hate speech fuels Islamophobia in China
It quickly escalated into something more sinister. Soon a pig's head was buried in the ground at the future Nangang mosque, the culmination of a rally in which dozens of residents hoisted banners and circled the planned building site.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Upcoming U.S.-China summit at Mar-a-Lago burnis...
|1 hr
|Ms Sassy
|21
|Ohio parents beg Trump for help in securing son...
|2 hr
|buzz bricl
|1
|US carrier strike group heads toward W. Pacific...
|3 hr
|USA Today
|33
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|7 hr
|Alank
|24
|Nikki Haley on Assad: US Believes Regime Change...
|8 hr
|USA Today
|3
|US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria...
|9 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Russian Federation warns of serious consequence...
|Sun
|Nothing in the News
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC