UN Security Council condemns North Korean missile launch

The UN Security Council has formally condemned North Korea's latest missile launch, demanding that it "immediately" cease further actions that violate resolutions. "The members of the Security Council expressed their utmost concern over the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's highly destabilizing behavior and flagrant and provocative defiance of the Security Council by conducting this ballistic missile launch in violation of its international obligations," a statement read.

