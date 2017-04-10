UK rail freight service to China depa...

UK rail freight service to China departs for 7,500-mile journey

Thirty containers filled with British produced goods will set off on the 7,500-mile journey from Stanford-le-Hope, Essex. After passing through the Channel Tunnel into France and on to Belgium, the train will call in Duisburg, Germany before InterRail pull the cargo through Poland, Belarus, Russia, Kazahkstan and arrive at Yiwu, eastern China on April 27. It is departing almost three months after the first freight service from China to the UK arrived in east London.

