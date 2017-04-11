U.S. troops may not be needed in Afghanistan by 2020, ambassador says
U.S. troops may not be needed in Afghanistan by 2020, ambassador says Ambassador Mohib says local troops should be self-reliant two decades after U.S. invasion. Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://usat.ly/2opubnR In this photograph taken on February 9, 2017, an Italian soldier from NATO's Resolute Support Mission trains Afghan National Army soldiers at the Kabul Military Training center on the outskirts of Herat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westland Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds protest at Russian Embassy over - gay ...
|57 min
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|1
|Trump Rushes Into World Affairs
|1 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|While the U.S. wasn't looking, Russia and Iran ...
|1 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|US show of force to North Korea also could show...
|2 hr
|too much
|5
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|3 hr
|A Rhizome Is Alwa...
|26
|US carrier strike group heads toward W. Pacific...
|7 hr
|Hillary got thumped
|50
|IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14)
|13 hr
|Julios lottery ti...
|84
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC