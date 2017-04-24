U.S. sets up missile defense in South Korea as North shows power
In a defiant bit of timing, South Korea announced Wednesday that key parts of a contentious U.S. missile defense system have been installed a day after rival North Korea showed off its military power. The South's trumpeting of progress in setting up the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system, or THAAD, comes as high-powered U.S. military assets converge on the Korean Peninsula and as a combative North Korea signals possible nuclear and missile testing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump team softens war talk but vows other pres...
|33 min
|CodeTalker
|1
|S. Korean presidential hopeful accused of anti-...
|7 hr
|Pope Out To Pasture
|1
|US sets up missile defense in S. Korea as North...
|8 hr
|Trump in over his...
|2
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|13 hr
|RiccardoFire
|12
|Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in B...
|15 hr
|chazmo jr
|4
|Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell
|22 hr
|Silly
|1
|Senators getting North Korea briefing in unusua...
|23 hr
|must be a BIG room
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC