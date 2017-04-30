Trump Won't Seek South Korean Money f...

Trump Won't Seek South Korean Money for THAAD

Read more: News Max

Seoul's presidential Blue House says White House National Security Adviser H. R. McMaster has confirmed that the U.S. won't be seeking South Korean money for the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system, or THAAD, currently being installed in the country's south. President Donald Trump said last week that he would make the Asian ally pay $1 billion for the THAAD missile defense system now being deployed in its territory.

Chicago, IL

