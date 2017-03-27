Trump: US will act unilaterally on No...

Trump: US will act unilaterally on North Korea if necessary

President Donald Trump has declared he would be willing to go it alone to restrain North Korea's nuclear weapons program should China fail to change the situation, saying if Beijing won't help solve it, then "we will" alone.

Chicago, IL

