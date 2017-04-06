Trump hints at military action to ret...

Trump hints at military action to retaliate against Assad after chemical attack

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

The Trump administration hinted at military action against Syria Thursday as the president and top officials considered how to retaliate against President Bashar Assad for this week's chemical weapons attack that killed more than 80 people. Military leaders discussed options with the White House, likely including a missile strike.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia bans images of Putin linked to 'gay clow... 9 min Spotted Girl 4
News Upcoming U.S.-China summit at Mar-a-Lago burnis... 1 hr Retribution 12
News Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ... 8 hr GUESt 1
News IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14) 11 hr Marriage Values 80
News Russia ups ante by freezing communications with... 11 hr Xxxccxx 2
News Obama's Appeasement Fails With Russia, Iran (Dec '11) 12 hr Teana Trump 85
News Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne... 14 hr True Christian wi... 12
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,123 • Total comments across all topics: 280,128,796

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC