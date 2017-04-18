Trump congratulates Erdogan for refer...

Trump congratulates Erdogan for referendum win

President Donald Trump has become the first Western leader to congratulate Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for winning a controversial referendum that grants him far-reaching, largely unchecked powers. Trump called the Turkish leader on Monday shortly after international monitors delivered a harsh verdict on the referendum on constitutional changes.

