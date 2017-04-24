Trekker rescued after 47 days in Nepal celebrates birthday
" A Taiwanese man who was rescued after 47 days on a mountain in Nepal has celebrated his 21st birthday at a hospital in the capital. A happy Liang Sheng-yueh cut a cheese cake and a chocolate cake at his hospital room in Kathmandu, where hospital staff and a government minister sang "Happy Birthday."
