Top StoryNKorea detains US citizen, the 3rd American being held there

In this Saturday, April 15, 2017, file photo, a submarine missile is paraded across Kim Il Sung Square during a military parade in Pyongyang, North Korea to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country's late founder and grandfather of current ruler Kim Jong Un. North Korea has detained a U.S. citizen, officials said Sunday, bringing to three the number of Americans now being held there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOV9.