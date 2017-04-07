Three arrested over links to Russian Federation terror attack bomber
The detainees were accused of seeking "mostly immigrants from the republics of Central Asia to commit crimes of a terrorist nature and encourage them to get involved in the activities of terrorist organisations", the Investigative Committee said. Investigative Committee chief Alexander Bastrykin has ordered officials to look into any potential "links" between the alleged attacker and the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria group.
