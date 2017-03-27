Thousands in rally for ex-South Korean president after arrest
Supporters of arrested former president Park Geun-hye have held a rally in South Korea's capital to call for her release. Thousands have protested near Seoul's City Hall, and more than 10,000 officers are being deployed amid concerns there may be clashes.
