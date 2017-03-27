Thousands in rally for ex-South Korea...

Thousands in rally for ex-South Korean president after arrest

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Bucksfreepress.co.uk

Supporters of arrested former president Park Geun-hye have held a rally in South Korea's capital to call for her release. Thousands have protested near Seoul's City Hall, and more than 10,000 officers are being deployed amid concerns there may be clashes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bucksfreepress.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sessions seeks to speed deportation of federal ... Fri Wildchild 1
News Our latent racism (Jun '16) Fri Vivek Golikeri 2
News Republican Congressman Tells Nunes to Recuse Hi... Thu discocrisco 1
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar 29 Len 72
News North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik... Mar 28 fingers mcgurke 67
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Mar 28 A concerned woma... 25
News Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally... Mar 28 commenters 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,738 • Total comments across all topics: 279,993,036

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC