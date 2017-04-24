The Latest: US drone strike kills 7 i...

The Latest: US drone strike kills 7 in northwest Pakistan

Two Pakistani intelligence officials say an overnight suspected U.S. drone strike has killed seven militants in a tribal region near the Afghan border. The officials said Wednesday's strike in Zuwai village in North Waziristan was the first since 2014 when the Pakistan army launched a major military operation there.

