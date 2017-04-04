The Latest: US comment terse on latest North Korea missile
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says "the United States has spoken enough about North Korea" in reaction to North Korea's latest missile launch. The State Department issued a terse statement from America's top diplomat acknowledging "yet another" launch and saying "We have no further comment."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|3 hr
|omega
|9
|Upcoming U.S.-China summit at Mar-a-Lago burnis...
|3 hr
|Christsharian Dee...
|1
|Royal Oak teacher punks 4th-grade students with...
|Apr 2
|Region and Guelph...
|1
|Sessions seeks to speed deportation of federal ...
|Mar 31
|Wildchild
|1
|Our latent racism (Jun '16)
|Mar 31
|Vivek Golikeri
|2
|Republican Congressman Tells Nunes to Recuse Hi...
|Mar 30
|discocrisco
|1
|Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10)
|Mar 29
|Len
|72
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC