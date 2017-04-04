The Latest: US comment terse on lates...

The Latest: US comment terse on latest North Korea missile

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says "the United States has spoken enough about North Korea" in reaction to North Korea's latest missile launch. The State Department issued a terse statement from America's top diplomat acknowledging "yet another" launch and saying "We have no further comment."

Chicago, IL

