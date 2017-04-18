Tense crowd meets Tusk who testifies in Polish investigation
Donald Tusk, president of the European Council, was met at Warsaw's main train station Wednesday by hundreds of people - both supporters and angry opponents - as he arrived to testify in an investigation. The mood at the train station was tense, with supporters of the former Polish prime minister carrying EU and national flags and chanting "Donald, we are with you!" while opponents hurled accusations of crimes and of hurting Poland's interests.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14)
|8 hr
|About time
|85
|Verkhovna Rada Deputy: Invasion Of Ukraine From...
|8 hr
|About time
|4
|Harder on Russia and softer on China, Trump's v...
|10 hr
|okimar
|10
|N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive...
|13 hr
|Ah-Huh
|17
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|13 hr
|omega
|40
|At UN, Britain says it has evidence of Syria sa...
|Mon
|USA Today
|1
|What we know about North Korea's failed missile...
|Apr 17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
