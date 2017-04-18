Taliban kill dozens at army HQ in northern Afghanistan
Dozens of Afghan soldiers were killed or wounded on Friday when Taliban gunmen disguised in Afghan army uniform talked their way past checkpoints and attacked a military base, officials said. MAZAR-I-SHARIF, Afghanistan: Dozens of Afghan soldiers were killed or wounded on Friday when Taliban gunmen disguised in Afghan army uniform talked their way past checkpoints and attacked a military base, officials said.
