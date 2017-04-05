Taliban attack kills 6 in Pakistan, i...

Taliban attack kills 6 in Pakistan, including census workers

19 hrs ago

A Taliban suicide bomber detonated his explosives near a vehicle carrying census workers in eastern Pakistan on Wednesday, killing six people - two data collectors and four soldiers who were escorting them, a government spokesman and police said. The attack took place on the outskirts of Lahore, the capital of Punjab province, said Malik Ahmad Khan, the provincial government spokesman.

Chicago, IL

