St. Petersburg metro attack 'carried out by suicide bomber'
Kyrgyz authorities had earlier identified Akbarjon Djalilov as the suspect involved in Monday's attack that left 14 people dead. It was unclear whether the number of dead, provided by the Russian Health Ministry, included the attacker.
