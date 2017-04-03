St. Petersburg metro attack 'carried ...

St. Petersburg metro attack 'carried out by suicide bomber'

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: MyHighPlains.com

Kyrgyz authorities had earlier identified Akbarjon Djalilov as the suspect involved in Monday's attack that left 14 people dead. It was unclear whether the number of dead, provided by the Russian Health Ministry, included the attacker.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Royal Oak teacher punks 4th-grade students with... Apr 2 Region and Guelph... 1
News Sessions seeks to speed deportation of federal ... Mar 31 Wildchild 1
News Our latent racism (Jun '16) Mar 31 Vivek Golikeri 2
News Republican Congressman Tells Nunes to Recuse Hi... Mar 30 discocrisco 1
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar 29 Len 72
News North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik... Mar 28 fingers mcgurke 67
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Mar 28 A concerned woma... 25
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,110 • Total comments across all topics: 280,061,983

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC