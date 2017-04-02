Ship carrying 16 Filipinos, 8 Koreans missing near Uruguay
South Korea's government said Saturday that a cargo ship being used by a South Korean shipping company has gone missing in seas near Uruguay with 24 crew members. The ship went out of contact late Friday shortly after one of the crew members sent a text message to the shipping company saying the ship was taking on water, according to an official from Seoul's Foreign Ministry.
