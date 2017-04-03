Seoul: North Korea fires ballistic mi...

Seoul: North Korea fires ballistic missile off east coast

16 hrs ago

Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff says in a statement that the missile fired from the North's eastern coastal town of Sinpo on Wednesday morning flew about 60 kilometers It gave no further details. The firing was made as South Korean and U.S. troops were conducting annual military drills that the North views as an invasion rehearsal.

Chicago, IL

