Russia vetoes UN statement on North Korea's missile tests
Russia has derailed a proposed UN Security Council statement that would have condemned North Korea's latest missile launch test, using its veto to torpedo the motion. UN diplomats said the proposed statement had consensus from the other 14 Council members, including China, North Korea's biggest ally and a Council permanent member.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14)
|7 hr
|Slick Willie Oreilly
|86
|Verkhovna Rada Deputy: Invasion Of Ukraine From...
|21 hr
|About time
|4
|Harder on Russia and softer on China, Trump's v...
|23 hr
|okimar
|10
|N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive...
|Wed
|Ah-Huh
|17
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|Wed
|omega
|40
|At UN, Britain says it has evidence of Syria sa...
|Mon
|USA Today
|1
|What we know about North Korea's failed missile...
|Apr 17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC