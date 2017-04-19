Russia vetoes UN statement on North K...

Russia vetoes UN statement on North Korea's missile tests

Russia has derailed a proposed UN Security Council statement that would have condemned North Korea's latest missile launch test, using its veto to torpedo the motion. UN diplomats said the proposed statement had consensus from the other 14 Council members, including China, North Korea's biggest ally and a Council permanent member.

Chicago, IL

