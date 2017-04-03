Russia ups ante by freezing communications with US in Syria

In this photo taken on Thursday, April 6, 2017, President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov speaks with The Associated Press in Moscow, Russia in Moscow, Russia. "President Putin believes that the U.S. strikes on Syria represent an aggression against a sovereign state in violation of international law under a far-fetched pretext," Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.