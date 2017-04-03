Russia subway explosion was suicide attack, officials say

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia - A suicide bomber was behind a blast on the St. Petersburg subway that killed 14 people, Russian investigators said Tuesday, while authorities in the Central Asian nation of Kyrgyzstan identified a suspect as a Kyrgyz-born Russian citizen. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the Monday afternoon attack, which came while President Vladimir Putin was visiting the city, Russia's second biggest and Putin's hometown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.